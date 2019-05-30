Jean Furniss
RUPERT – Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday to the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Acequia 2nd Ward, 20403 5th St., in Acequia, where friends may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Bates Cemetery in Driggs, Idaho.
NaJean Dutry
TWIN FALLS—A gathering of family and friends will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. All services will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Harold Hake
GOODING—There will be a memorial service today at 11 a.m., at the First Christian Church in Gooding, ID. The service will immediately be followed by a dinner at the church. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service of Gooding.
Gale Marie Croft
BURLEY – The funeral will be held today at noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 S. 500 W., of Heyburn. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and today from 11 to 11:45 a.m., preceding the service at the church.
Carolyn Stubbs
HAZELTON—A viewing was held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 531 N Middleton Ave, Hazelton, Idaho. Services will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hazelton.
Colleen Brenton
BOISE—A Celebration of Collen’s life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Cottonwood Grill in the River Room. 913 W River St., Boise Idaho.
Charles Heughins
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held today at 11 a.m., at Magic Valley Bible Church, 204 Main Ave W, Twin Falls, Idaho. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Jack Nielsen
TWIN FALLS—Graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Gooding Cemetery.
Donna Zollinger
MALTA—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Malta Ward, located at 280 N. 1st St., in Malta. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m., at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday.
Delores (Dee) Dabney
TWIN FALLS—A memorial open house will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Lynn Cox
FILER—Celebration of Life at noon on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her home. For the address or directions call Terry at 208-3263196.
Howard Hite Sr
MINNESOTA—Funeral services will be held at the Bible Baptist Church at 132 Second Avenue East in Jerome on Monday, June 3, 2019. The family will receive friends at the church starting at 10 a.m., and the service will begin at 11 a.m., with a lunch following.
Mary (Peggy) Varley
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington Street North, Twin Falls.
