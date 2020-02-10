{{featured_button_text}}

Renae Renz

PAUL -The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at New Life Assembly, located at 254 S. Hwy. 24, in Heyburn, with her son, Pastor Dan Renz, officiating. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Connie Chatelain Newton

PAUL – The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, where friends and family may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Doris Haley

TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone St, Twin Falls, ID. Services under the care of Whites Funeral Home.

Jackie ‘Jack’ Dunham

UTAH—The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

L. Lou Matthews

OAKLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

