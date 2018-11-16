Corbin Bowers
BURLEY—A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 17 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley 2nd Ward, 515 E 16th Street, Burley. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Brian Drue Verhoeven
WENDELL — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 17 at the New Life Community Church in Wendell. Services are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Services.
Carl Robert Hogg
POCATELLO — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Highland 5th Ward Chapel (Butte & Hiskey). Funeral arrangements are under the care of Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel, Pocatello.
Gerald Dee ‘Huck’ Hulsey
NAMPA — Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. Services are under the direction of Nampa Funeral Home.
June Jeanette Larsen
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Jeanette’s life will be held as a graveside service at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 17 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Jean Margaret ‘Peggy’ Horner
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 17 at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Bonita Halls
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 17 at the River Christian Church, 4002 N. 3300 E., Twin Falls. Cremation is under the care and direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Latha Wood
BUHL — Services at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 17 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl. A gathering will follow at the Buhl Senior Center to celebrate her life.
Gustave ‘Gus’ Roerich
TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 17 at Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jennifer Patterson White
JEROME — A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 17 at the Jerome High School Auditorium, 104 South Tiger Drive, Jerome. Services are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Helen Louise Parris
JEROME — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 17 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary in Jerome.
Marine Bernice Adams
JEROME — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. November 17 at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel, 629 East Third, Jerome. Services are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Marion Frances Fenn
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 17 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Services are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Darrel Craythorn
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 19 at the Rupert 3rd Ward building, 526 South F Street, Rupert. Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24, Rupert and from 10 until 10”45 a.m. prior to the funeral at the church.
Jack Lekey
TWIN FALLS—Celebration of life at a memorial service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 20 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Avenue East in Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.