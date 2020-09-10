× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bruce Gines

TWIN FALLS - Funeral service for Bruce Gines will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at Parke Funeral Home at 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, Idaho. Service will start at 1 p.m., visitors welcome at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be at the Jerome Cemetery at Cemetery Road in Jerome, Idaho at 3 p.m.

David Michael Gibson

BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 11, at Apostolic House of Prayer, 94 E. Baseline Rd., in Rupert. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the service at the church. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

May Butterfield

Rupert- Passed away November 9, 2019 in Riverton, Utah. A graveside inurnment service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Rupert Cemetery. Local arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Calvin Montgomery Calico