Peggy M. Rose
RUPERT—A Rosary was held at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Viewing for family and friends followed until 9 p.m., at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held today at 1 p.m., at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Services will conclude with Burial in the Rupert Cemetery Reception to follow at the St. Nicholas Church Parish Hall between 3 to 5 p.m. Services under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Lynda Cline
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Lynda’s life was held Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., at 1625 S. 1100 W Syracuse, Utah and will be held again today from 6 to 8 p.m., at 421 Maurice Street North Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at that same location Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. with a viewing from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Peggy Joyce Fawcett
BUHL—Memorial services will be held today at 11 a.m., at Buhl High School auditorium, 1 Indian Territory. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Peggy’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Alberta Lenora Cozad
SHOSHONE—Graveside Service will be held today at 2 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Funeral services are thru Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls with viewing from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. prior to the service at Reynolds Chapel.
John Hamby
TWIN FALLS—A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
Cleo Poulton
OAKLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Oakley Stake Center, located at 355 N. Center Ave., in Oakley. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m., at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the funeral at the church.
John Hamby
TWIN FALLS—The Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home Reception Room, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
Andrew Genzmer
RUPERT—A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Rupert First United Methodist Church, 605 H Street, Rupert. A reception to tell stories and enjoy lunch will immediately follow.
