{{featured_button_text}}

Kalvin Winfield Miller

RUPERT – The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Rupert Stake Center, located at 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the funeral at the church.

Maxine Boehm

TWIN FALLS—Funeral at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Lynwood Ward, 421 Maurice St. N. in Twin Falls, visitation from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 17, at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls, and 1 to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Kalvin Miller

RUPERT—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Rupert Stake Center, located at 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert. Friends and family may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the funeral at the Rupert Stake Center

James Jay Eggleston

HEYBURN—The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., of Heyburn. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

David Ruhter

TWIN FALLS—Celebration of Life from 5 until 7 p.m. June 20 at Clyde Thompson Park in Twin Falls.

Vern Winmill Sr

WENDELL—A memorial graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21 at the Wendell Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Linda K Lewis

TWIN FALLS—Memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at Murtaugh Lake Dean’s Cove Pavilion. Dinner to follow.

Pete Hofer

MONTANA—Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at the Christian Reformed Church in Manhattan, Montana.

Phyllis Lucille Elsing

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life for Phyllis will be held, June 22, 10:30a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone Street in Twin Falls. There will be light snacks and beverages following at the church.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Donald R Baker

HEYBURN—Graveside services with urn placement will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Oakley Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Dennis Rex Evans

BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave, where friends may call from 1 until 1:45 p.m. preceding the service. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Berniece Robinson Couch

JEROME—Berniece Robinson Couch, 90, of Jerome passed away December 4, 2018. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Jerome Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Eva Pauline Palmer Simpson Hawkins

BUHL—A graveside memorial will be held at 2:00 p.m.Tuesday, June 18 at West End Cemetery, 1574 E Elm Street, Buhl, Idaho.

Tags

Load comments