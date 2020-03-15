Services
Vera Evelyn (Becker) Crosmer

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. An hour visitation will take place before the service. Memorials may be given to The Alzheimer’s Association.

Arlo Lloyd

ELBA—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Elba Ward, 1198 E. 2000 S., in Elba, with Bishop Brodee Boden officiating. Burial will be in Grand View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00—7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10:00—10:45 a.m.

Dennis R. Hamilton

TWIN FALLS—Please join us on March 17th for a celebration of Dennis’s extraordinary life from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at the LDS meeting house on Elizabeth Street (2680 Elizabeth Blvd) in Twin Falls, Idaho. This is an informal affair but we would be happy to share memories, smiles and the joy of his life with one and all.

Aaron Carson Toepfer

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Richard Lynn Yankey

BUHL—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Peace Lutheran Church in Filer. Burial will be in the West End Cemetery in Buhl. Visitation will be 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. The Rosenau memorial website contains schedule updates along with an online tribute wall where friends and family can leave condolences.

