Vera Evelyn (Becker) Crosmer

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. An hour visitation will take place before the service. Memorials may be given to The Alzheimer’s Association.

Arlo Lloyd

ELBA—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Elba Ward, 1198 E. 2000 S., in Elba, with Bishop Brodee Boden officiating. Burial will be in Grand View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00—7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10:00—10:45 a.m.

Dennis R. Hamilton

TWIN FALLS—Please join us on March 17th for a celebration of Dennis’s extraordinary life from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at the LDS meeting house on Elizabeth Street (2680 Elizabeth Blvd) in Twin Falls, Idaho. This is an informal affair but we would be happy to share memories, smiles and the joy of his life with one and all.

Aaron Carson Toepfer