Donald Brown

BURLEY — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Eddie Svoboda

JEROME — A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 17 at the Jerome Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary.

