Lola Pauline Robirds
HEYBURN – Lola Pauline Robirds, graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley
Wilma Smith
TWIN FALLS—Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road with viewing 30 minutes prior.
Joan Parr
RUPERT—A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10 at the First Christian Praise Chapel Church, 1100 8th Street in Rupert.
Charlene Kvaternick
Colorado Springs, Colo.—Mass will be held on June 10 at 10 a.m. in Denver, Colorado.
Erma George
TWIN FALLS—Funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10 at Reynolds funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls.
David Michael Guymon
TWIN FALLS—Friends may call on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5—7 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls.
Kerry Anne Sullivan
BELLEVUE—A Celebration of Kerry’s life will be from 2:00—5:00 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the home of Linda Reed and Bill Sample, 34 Chuckwagon Lane, Bellevue, Idaho. Please bring any pictures you have to share as well as any stories and memories. Kerry’s ashes will be scattered by her family at a later date. Please visit woodriverchapel.com for more information and to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Melva Workman
TWIN FALLS – Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Twin Falls 3rd Ward, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd in Twin Falls; visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
Frederick LaMar Hagar
Frederick LaMar Hagar (LaMar), 83, our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away from complications related to pneumonia at Portneuf Regional Medical Center on June 7, 2019 after a short battle with the illness.LaMar requested no funeral services be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to the Blackfoot Animal Shelter or to Blackfoot High School. There will be a celebration of life on August 23, 2019 at the Blackfoot Elk’s Club from 6:00-9:00 pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.