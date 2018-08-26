Paul Couch
PAUL — Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, August 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, preceding the service at the church.
Cynthia Bauer
FILER -- Memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at the Roseland Crystal Ballroom, 523 Main Street, Filer, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Frank Scherer
Viewing 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E in Twin Falls. Funeral services at Twin Falls South Stake Center on the corner of S. Harrison and Orchard at 11 a.m. on Wednesday with a viewing one hour prior to the service.
Casey Lytle
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Casey's life will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 29, at the Jerome Country Club in Jerome. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Henry Perry (Enrique)
EDEN -- Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. A viewing will be held Wednesday, August 29, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. for family and friends also at Demaray’s Chapel.
Dorothy Borneman
GOODING -- Celebration of Life for Dorothy will be held Saturday, September 1, at noon at the Basque Center in Gooding, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Chapel.
Vincent Gauthier
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 7, at White Mortuary. Military honors by the Magic Valley Honor Guard and Idaho National Guard. Burial will follow at the Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery in Hansen, Idaho. A viewing for family and friends will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday evening, September 6, at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. East, Twin Falls.
