Services
0 entries
Services

Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Andre Golay

TWIN FALLS—Services will take place to remember our son at the Twin Falls Reformed Church on Saturday, May 2. A viewing from 9:30 to 11 a.m. will precede the funeral at 11 a.m. During this time of social distancing, arrangements are being made to accommodate both in the building. Those who desire to attend please join us in grieving our loss. Those who wish to attend from their homes, the event will be live streamed. Please find the event at: www.tfrc.org//andre. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Gordon Gunter

WENDELL—A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at the Aberdeen Cemetery in Aberdeen, Idaho. All services will be held in accordance with state-mandated social distancing practices.

Elden Leigh Wood

BURLEY—A private family viewing and graveside service will be held. All services will be held in accordance with state-mandated social distancing practices.

A live webcast of the Viewing will be available at the following link: https:////youtu.be//E6kjAKo5c4A

A live webcast of the Graveside Service will be available at the following link: https:////youtu.be//akZ2DiIYKO4

To plant a tree in memory of Andre FALLS—Services as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News