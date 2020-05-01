TWIN FALLS—Services will take place to remember our son at the Twin Falls Reformed Church on Saturday, May 2. A viewing from 9:30 to 11 a.m. will precede the funeral at 11 a.m. During this time of social distancing, arrangements are being made to accommodate both in the building. Those who desire to attend please join us in grieving our loss. Those who wish to attend from their homes, the event will be live streamed. Please find the event at: www.tfrc.org//andre. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.