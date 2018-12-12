Agripina Hurtado
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm, with a Rosary beginning at 7pm Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 13, 2018 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome, with burial concluding at Jerome Cemetery.
Lois Bowcut
BURLEY—There will be a viewing held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, Idaho. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Unity Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., Burley, Idaho, where a viewing will also be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service.
Rena Sheppeard
JEROME—Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 13 at the Jerome Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Edward Yragui
TWIN FALLS -Celebration of life rosary prayer service at 6:00 PM Thursday, December 13, 2018 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison East in Twin Falls. The funeral mass will take place at 10:00 AM Friday, December 14, 2018 at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 167 6th Avenue East in Twin Falls.
Stanley McLauchlin
TWIN FALLS—A Memorial Service will take place Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at Rock Creek Community Church 262 5th Ave. E. Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Rick Parks
MERIDIAN—Memorial services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, December 14, 2018 in The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Twin Falls. A reception will follow the services from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the Canyon Crest Restaurant.
Richard Baker
WENDELL—A viewing for family members and friends will be held on Friday, December 14, 2018 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hagerman. A funeral service will be at 11:00 am. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Sherry Ann (Tschannen) Fuqua
GOODING—Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Todd Barkes
MURTAUGH—Celebration of life from 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday, December 15 at the home of Stan and Dixie Barkes, 900 W 312 S, Murtaugh.
Brian Hull
NAMPA—Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 15 at the big white barn at the end of McMillan Road in Nampa, 9107 W McMillan Road.
Judith Brown
FILER—A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Calvary Chapel in Buhl, Idaho. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Gary Bonar
BUHL—Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 15 at the Buhl first Christian Church. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, December 14 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Sandi Nice
FILER—Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 15 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E 100 S, Jerome. A viewing will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, December 14 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Avenue, Jerome.
Lowell Ward
RICHFIELD—Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Richfield, ID. Graveside dedication will conclude at the Richfield Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Sharon Porath
JEROME—A viewing will be held Thursday December 13 at St. Jerome’s Catholic church Jerome, ID from 5-7pm, a viewing Friday December 14 at Davis-Rose Mortuary in American Falls, ID from 10am-12pm and a graveside service at Valley View cemetery in Rockland, ID at 1pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.