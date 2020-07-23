× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy Lee Harris

JEROME—Graveside service will be at the Jerome Cemetery on Friday, July 24th at 3 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with Nancy’s family at www.farnsworthmortuary.com

Veloy Donn McMillan Eaton

WENDELL—A viewing and visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. A graveside service will be held at the Wendell Cemetery on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or your favorite charity.

Marie del Carmen Hernandez

PAUL—Marie del Carmen Hernandez, 77, of Paul, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Ruby Beem