Nancy Lee Harris
JEROME—Graveside service will be at the Jerome Cemetery on Friday, July 24th at 3 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with Nancy’s family at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
Veloy Donn McMillan Eaton
WENDELL—A viewing and visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. A graveside service will be held at the Wendell Cemetery on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or your favorite charity.
Marie del Carmen Hernandez
PAUL—Marie del Carmen Hernandez, 77, of Paul, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Ruby Beem
JEROME—Ruby Beem, 90, of Jerome, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 3:00 until 7:00 pm at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Jerome Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing will be mandatory for the viewing and service.
Carl “Gordon” Hendrix
BUHL—In memory of Gordon, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 24, 2020, at the West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl, Idaho.
Ruth Kathleen Garcia
TWIN FALLS—Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls; a viewing will be Thursday, July 23rd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.
Louise Charles Schoen
RUPERT—A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. The service is reserved for family only, friends may log in online to view the service from Louise’s memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Ernest “Mac” Billiard
HAGERMAN—Graveside services will be held July 24 at 11:00 am at the Hagerman Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Hagerman American Legion Hall. During this time of social distancing, we ask that you practice safe measures.
Ruth Kathleen Mayne Garcia
TWIN FALLS—A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls; a viewing will be Thursday, July 23rd from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.
Ruby A. Beem
JEROME—Graveside services will be conducted at Jerome Memorial Cemetery at 10 AM on Saturday, 25 July 2020. A viewing will be conducted on Friday 24 July from 3 – 7 PM at the Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Because of COVID-19 issues and the age of many of the anticipated mourners, face masks and social distancing will be required for both the viewing and graveside services. Friends unable to attend can view the service on Facebook under United Methodist Magic Valley Ministries. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Church in Jerome, Idaho.
Raeola Crane
BURLEY—A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. For those unable to attend, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring a chair as well as a shade umbrella for their comfort during the service.
Kay Snider
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held July 29th, 2020 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls, Idaho located at 734 Falls Ave. RSVP: to Turf Club: 208-734-2000 Cocktail Hour at 5:30, Dinner at 6:30 by July 22, 2020.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.