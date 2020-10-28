Phyllis Nadine Thibault

JEROME — Funeral services for Phyllis Nadine Thibault will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. Those wishing to share a memory or express condolence may also do so on Phyllis’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Larry Lavelle Walker

TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, October 29, at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave. E. in Twin Falls; visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, with Rosary starting at 6 p.m. at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

Ray Powell Hamby

KIMBERLY — Funeral services for Ray Powell Hamby will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. Those wishing to share a memory or express condolence may also do so on Ray’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Bertha ‘Mae’ Rasmussen Murri

CALDWELL — Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, October 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. The interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.