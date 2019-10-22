Maria Alaina Grata
TWIN FALLS—Maria Alaina Grata of Phoenix, Arizona, and formerly Twin Falls, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. A celebration of life will be held today at 3 p.m. at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available in the lots behind and beside the center and also in city parking on 2nd Ave. North. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Henry Elbert Cone
EDEN—A celebration of life with military honors will be held today at 12:30 p.m. at The Elks Lodge, Snake River No. 2807, 412 E 200 S, Jerome, Idaho. A graveside inurnment service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon, on Monday, Nov. 11 at 9:30 a.m. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Margie Shelby
TWIN FALLS—A visitation for family and friends was held Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Eastland LDS Chapel with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Stella Powlus
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 from 6 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. The Funeral Mass will take place Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. E. Twin Falls, Idaho.
Margaret “Marge” Roe
BURLEY—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at the Burley United Methodist Church, located at 450 E. 27th St., in Burley, with Pastor Kenneth Haftorson officiating. A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Dale Wright
TWIN FALLS—A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at White Mortuary and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Jean Mueller
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church with a luncheon to follow. Please join us in celebrating Jean’s life. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory.
Annette Patton
OAKLEY—The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 East 16th Street, Burley, Idaho. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home and Saturday, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Tony Palacio
SHOSHONE—A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Gooding Basque Center, 285 Euskadi Lane, Gooding, ID. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
