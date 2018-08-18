Ancie Wanda Bell
HAGERMAN — A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 20, at the Hagerman Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, August 19, at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
William Coffey
RICHFIELD — A memorial service will be held in Bill’s honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25, at the Richfield, Idaho LDS Church
Gay Allyn Meuleman
BOISE — Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. www.aldenwaggoner.com
