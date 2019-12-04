Vera “Vee” Leila DePew Carrel
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Kimberly Nazarene Church. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Mary Lou Harper Froeming
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held today at 2 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road. Viewing will be from noon to 2 p.m. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Luther Reed Sipe
TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. Interment followed at Twin Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Carolyn Quigley
EAGLE—Carolyn requested that no viewing be held. Funeral services will be conducted at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 11 a.m.
DeLoise Juanita Wolfe Gailey
TWIN FALLS—The family will greet friends on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, with funeral services following at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Melba Adams Poulton
POULTON / TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the LDS 1st Ward chapel located at 847 Eastland Dr. N., Twin Falls under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah; with Bishop Matthew Thompson officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. The Services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Oakley Idaho cemetery.
Louis Olin Eames
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley 3rd & 7th Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Ave.,in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
