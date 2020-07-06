Debra Lockwood
TWIN FALLS—Graveside services will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sunset Memorial Park under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Monday, July 6, 2020 between 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Wilbur “Bud” Hill
BUHL—There will be a private family viewing for Bud held from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm with a public viewing following from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl.
Donald Hess
RUPERT—Donald Hess, 94, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Burley. A viewing will be held at Hansen Mortuary on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 also at the mortuary. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Ryan Darrell
BUHL—A viewing will be held for Ryan from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 East Elm Street, Buhl.
Donna Mendenhall
RUPERT—A service to honor Donna’s life will take place at Rupert First Assembly Church in Rupert, Idaho on July 10 at 11:30 am. The family will greet friends starting at 10:30 am.
Don W. Rowe
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life with military honors will be held at 11:00a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, 500 5th St., Filer, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Carolyn Cornie
BUHL—Due to the pandemic, a graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
