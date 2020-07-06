× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Debra Lockwood

TWIN FALLS—Graveside services will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sunset Memorial Park under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be at Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Monday, July 6, 2020 between 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Wilbur “Bud” Hill

BUHL—There will be a private family viewing for Bud held from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm with a public viewing following from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl.

Donald Hess

RUPERT—Donald Hess, 94, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Burley. A viewing will be held at Hansen Mortuary on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 also at the mortuary. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Ryan Darrell