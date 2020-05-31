Services
Betty Ann Beadz

FAIRFIELD - A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at 210 West Soldier Creek RV Road in Fairfield. Food and drink will be available for those in attendance. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Louis Koopman

WENDELL - Services will be held on Thursday, June 4 at the New Life Church in Wendell. Committal and Military Rites will be held prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery with the services at 11:00 a.m.

