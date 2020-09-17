James R. Weimer

McCAMMON—There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the McCammon City Park, starting at 1:00 p.m. A gathering for family and friends will begin an hour prior to the service. The following Saturday, September 26, 2020 will be the burial of ashes in the Paul Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Following the graveside services, family and friends are invited to gather for lunch at Connors Cafe. Arrangements are under the care of Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home.

D. Kevin Hansen

MELBA—A community memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Melba High School football field. Additionally a graveside service will be held on Monday, September 21, at 11am in Idaho Falls at the New Sweden cemetery. Both services will be broadcast live over the internet via Facebook at facebook.com//tammie.hansen.31. Condolences and your thoughts can be shared with the family at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. (208)467-7300.

Colleen Long