Angela Sanchez
JEROME — A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 1 at the Marion Cemetery in Oakley, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Beth Campbell
MERIDIAN — Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., August 1 at Summers Funeral Home Ustick Chapel, 3629 E. Ustick Rd. Meridian, Idaho.
Henry ‘Bill’ Smith
HAGERMAN — A memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 2 at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Judith Wright
RUPERT — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 2 at Grace Church, 100 N Meridian Road, Rupert. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 1 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24, Rupert and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Scott Miller
TWIN FALLS — Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday August 2 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls.
Gale Ward
POCATELLO — Graveside service at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 2 at the Elba Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Elba LDS church.
Edith Egan
BURLEY — A gathering for family and friends will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Friday, August 3 at the Joel Heward Morrison Payne Mortuary, 321 East Main St., Burley.
Christine Johns
KIMBERLY — A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, August 3 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls. A celebration of life will follow at their home, 3339 East 3400 North, Kimberly.
Lorraine Joyce Genzmer
RUPERT — Celebration of Lorraine’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 3 at Rasmussen Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will immediately follow at Rupert Cemetery.
Mae Hamby
KIMBERLY — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Friday, August 3 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. A viewing will take place from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, August 2 at the funeral chapel.
Lallah Harding
JEROME — A graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 4 at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lallah’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
Ellarose Partin
BUHL — A memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 4 at the Buhl Church of Christ, 829 N. Broadway, Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl.
Larry E. Elford
BUHL — A funeral Mass will be be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 6 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl. A Rosary will be cited at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 5 at the church with a viewing from 6-7 p.m. prior to the Rosary.
