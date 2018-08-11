Nancy Livingston
TWIN FALLS — Nancy’s life will be celebrated at a funeral service at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 12, at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls. A viewing will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Twin Falls.
Don A Greenwell
PAUL — Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 17, at Hansen Mortuary. A viewing will be held from 6—8 p.m. Thursday, August 16, at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and for one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Shannadee ‘Shanna’ Cole
BURLEY — Shannadee Cole of Prospect, Kentucky will have a funeral at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—View 2nd Ward, 490 E. 550 S., of Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.
Lively Reannon Asher
BOISE — Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 16, and from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be Basin Cemetery in Oakley.
