{{featured_button_text}}

Richard Blincoe

PAUL—Funeral at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Paul State Center, 424 W Ellis St Paul. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St in Burley and at the church on Wednesday from 10 until 10:35 a.m.

Glenn May

JEROME—Funeral service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel, 164 East Main Street. A viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m.

Edward “Eddie” Heil

TWIN FALLS—Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 131 Grandview Dr., Twin Falls.

Robert “Rhett” Moore

BOISE—Services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23 at Cloverdale Funeral Home. Reception immediately following.

Raymond Blessin

TWIN FALLS—Funeral at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church 2055 Filer Ave E in Twin Falls with a viewing one hour prior at the church starting at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Jeanne Gibson

TWIN FALLS—Services at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at Webb funeral Home in Preston, Idaho

Earl Rasmussen

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Hankins meeting house, 723 Hankins Road, Twin Falls. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the church.

Tags

Load comments