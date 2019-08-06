Anna Lou Callen Posey
KIMBERLY—A celebration of life remembering Anna Lou will be held today at 3 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Virginia M. (Brandon) Capps
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held today at 11:30 a.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive. Internment will be prior to the services at 10 a.m. at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
George William Neiwerth
Funeral services will take place today at 10 a.m. at the Grace Community Church in Rupert. A viewing for family and friends was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and will be held one hour prior to the service and at the church. Burial will be in the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Tony A. Gallegos
HEYBURN—Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A viewing will take place today from 6 to 8 p.m. and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, prior to the funeral. Services will conclude with burial in the Riverside Cemetery.
Kathleen Joanna Romaka Gibson
BURLEY—A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Marlene Ward Morris
RUPERT—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Acequia 2nd Ward, located at 20403 5th St., in Acequia, with Bishop Layne Mackay officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Grand View Cemetery in Elba. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Reverend Durward (Bob) Robert Van Nest
TWIN FALLS—Services for Bob will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls. (209 5th Ave. N.). Wear Dodger blue if you wish.
Maynard Leroy Wilson
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive North. An open house will be held at 380 Jackson Street, Twin Falls from 4 p.m. until?
Freda Lois Tinker
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7th Ward, 50 East 100 South, Jerome with graveside dedication concluding at Sunset Memorial Park.
Jane Hall
MALTA -We will celebrate Jane’s life with a service held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Valley Vu Cemetery.
Doris Gridley
HAGERMAN—Funeral Service will be held at the Hagerman Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 10, 2019. A luncheon will follow at the Hagerman Legion Hall.
