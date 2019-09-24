Faye Roberts
TWIN FALLS - A Memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Jerome First Presbyterian Church, 262 E Ave A, Jerome, Idaho.
Amada Perez
NAMPA - A recitation of the Rosary will be held today at 7 p.m. at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Nampa
Elizabeth Kimber
MILLVILLE, UTAH - A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. A memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. All events will be held at the Providence South Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 360 East 450 North, Millville, Utah.
Rodney Jentzsch
RUPERT - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at the Rupert West Stake Center, 126 South 100 West in Rupert. A gathering for family and friends will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and also for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Christopher “Daniel” Grata
TWIN FALLS - A celebration of Daniel's life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, location to be announced ASAP, for updates please go to the website below or call Serenity at 208-733-0991. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be shared at serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Larry Gene White
TWIN FALLS - Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Ave, Filer, Idaho, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Peace Lutheran Church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Andrea Arkoosh-Cockerham
GOODING - A rosary will be held in her name at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding with a reception to follow featuring some of Andrea’s famous chocolate chip cookies and refreshments. A funeral mass will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 also at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church.
Wanda Brackett
TWIN FALLS - Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
Wilma Jean Jensen “Billie”
HEYBURN - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Heyburn 1st Ward, located at 530 Villa Drive, in Heyburn, with Bishop Corwin Lewis officiating. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery. Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
You have free articles remaining.
Gary McLaughlin
GOODING - Memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel in Gooding
Charles Legg
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of his life will be held at the Filer Fire Station just east of the US Bank in Filer, Idaho at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Ferol Boss
WENDELL - Please join Ferol’s family in celebrating her life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 atat the American Legion Hall in Wendell. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.
Kenneth Pennington
PAUL - Graveside service will be held at the Paul Cemetery at 3 p.m Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at .
AuDeane King
TWIN FALLS - The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the White Mortuary 136 4th Ave. E. in Twin Falls Idaho.
Connie Lou Strunk
TWIN FALLS – Connie Lou Strunk of Burley, Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls.
Ronnie Cooke
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Life reception will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Harmon Park at the Red Ramada in Twin Falls.
Ronald J. Hamilton
TWIN FALLS - A memorial service will be held at the Seventh day Adventist Church, 131 Grandview Drive, Twin Falls, Idaho, at 11 a.m Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Ron’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Marvin Gerald Balis
POCATELLO - A Memorial Service will be a 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the Hailey Cemetery. Messages and photos may be shared at Marvin’s Memorial Page at www.woodriverchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.