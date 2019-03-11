Joan Walton
TWIN FALLS—Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the First Christian Church. A viewing was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Ruth Fife
RUPERT—Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Mark Nasura
GOODING—A memorial celebration of life at 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Joseph Newbry
TWIN FALLS—There will be a viewing Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls, ID. The funeral will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. Viewing begins at 10 a.m. prior to service at the Hankins LDS Church building, 680 Hankins Rd North, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Isabelle Wilson
TWIN FALLS—A gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Linda Lewis
TWIN FALLS—A gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life at Murtaugh Lake on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Dwayne Pruett
SHOSHONE—A memorial reception will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Lincoln County Community Center at 201 South Beverly in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
D. Jennie Egbert
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Star chapel, located at 96 S. 200 W., Burley, Idaho. Interment will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.