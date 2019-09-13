Blane C. Russell Sr.
EAGLE - A celebration of Blane Russell’s life will be held at 1pm, Saturday, September 14th at Eagle Life Church on Floating Feather Road, Eagle, Idaho.
Dorothy Maxine (Bartholomew) Ambrose
JEROME - A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel. Services conclude at the chapel.
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Bellaire Kinsey
CALDWELL - A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Joan Marlyn Sargent
KIMBERLY - A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Sept. 14 at 2:00 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Kimberly.
Bethine Bates
TWIN FALLS - A memorial service for Beth will be held at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home, in Twin Falls, Idaho on September 14th at 11:00. A reception with lunch will follow immediately after the service. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Anthony "Tony" Thomas Pato
TWIN FALLS - Services will be held on Saturday, September 14th at the Twin Falls Reformed Church beginning at 2:00 pm. A short viewing period will take place prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 pm. The Twin Falls Reformed Church is located at 1631 Grandview Dr N, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
Robert Dain DeLucia
BOISE - A memorial service and luncheon to follow will be held at 10:00 a.m., September 14th, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3200 Cassia Street, Boise, Idaho.
Joseph Kinyon
CASTLEFORD - A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. A celebration of life open house will follow from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available at Magic Valley High School on Main St. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Esther Ada Nicholson
McCALL - Esther’s Life Celebration will be held at Woodbine Club House, 3601 S. Gekeler Lane at 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 15, 2019. Her ashes will be spread with her husband’s at a later time.
Lois Francis McDonald
KETCHUM - A graveside service will be held at noon on Sunday, September 15th at the Ketchum Cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow at 105 McDonald Lane, Ketchum. In honor of Lois’s love of a good party, all friends and family are welcome.
Blake Gartner
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Blake’s Life will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, burial will follow at the Clover Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Floyd “Allen” Mitchell
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Allen’s life will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
