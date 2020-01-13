Jerry William Hafer
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Jerry’s life will be at noon on Monday, January 13th at Twin Falls Reformed Church—1631 Grandview Drive North. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home from 5-7 PM. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.
John Anderson
DECLO—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., in Declo. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Michael Paton
TWIN FALLS—Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. E, Twin Falls, Idaho; viewing at 10:00am—11:00am. Interment will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery with Military Honors by the Army National Guard & Magic Valley Honor Guard.
Linda Roice
NAMPA—There will be a memorial service at noon Saturday, January 18 at the Silver and Gold Senior Center in Eden.
Richard Huber
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star 2nd Ward, 100 S. 200 W., of Burley, where friends may call from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Kenneth Bassett
BUHL—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18 at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Bette Lou Corak
TWIN FALLS—Graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18th at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. Services under the direction of White Mortuary.
