Fred Robbins
MERIDIAN—A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel in Gooding.
Dorothy Dexter
HEYBURN—Graveside services will be held 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Riverside Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Donald Fisher
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Rupert 7th ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to services. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Claude Mitchell
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, with Military Honors. Burial will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Guy Meuleman
HAZELTON—Memorial services at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Don Patterson
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 23 at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave, Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Carol Bloss
BUHL—Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 23 at the First Presbyterian church in Twin Falls.
