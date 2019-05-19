Eldon Leon Doman
RUPERT—A celebration of Leon’s life will be held on Monday, May 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Unity Second Ward, 275 South 250 East, Burley, Idaho. Friends may call at the church Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Chalmer “JR” Strunk
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 5:00—7:00 p.m. Sunday, May 19, and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery where military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Sreto Predojevic
TWIN FALLS—Family will receive friends on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5:00—7:00 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Betty Alice Aasa
TWIN FALLS—The family invites everyone to attend a celebration of Betty’s life at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home at 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls, Idaho.
Dennis Gene Newlan
JEROME—A Celebration of Dennis’ Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at the First Christian Church, 279 E Ave B, Jerome, Idaho.In lieu of flowers the family requests monetary donations be made to Olna Newlan. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dennis’ memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Betty Perry
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service.
Douglas John Megargle
JEROME—Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome, Idaho.
Ralph Mitchell
AMERICAN FALLS—Services for Ralph will be held at the First Baptist Church in Shoshone, Tuesday May 21, at 11:00 a.m. under the direction of Davis-Rose Mortuary, American Falls, Idaho. Friends may visit family members one half hour before service. Final interment will follow at the Shoshone Cemetery.
Loyd Estel Overlin
GARCE—Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Pamela Ann Grace
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Michael “Mick” Dennis Nash
WENDELL—A graveside memorial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Wendell Cemetery, Wendell, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mick’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Sharon Raye Greenmyer Brooks
IDAHO FALLS—Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Fielding Memorial Cemetery. The family with meet with guests prior to the service at the graveside at 1:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
