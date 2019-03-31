Try 3 months for $3

Fanny Bryngelson

RUPERT—A visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, April 1 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Internment will be held at a future date.

Norma Jean DeVoe

JEROME:—Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Norma’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com

Jimmie Donald Rupert

JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, with graveside service concluding at Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jim’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Mark Jeppson Russell

GOODING—Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1228 S. Main Street, Gooding, Idaho 83330 at 11:00 a.m. on April 5, 2019. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Gary Lee Grindstaff

BUHL—A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl, ID 83316. Condolences may be shared with the family on Gary’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Cole F. Watkins

TWIN FALLS—In honor of Cole, let’s all meet for a cup of coffee at The Depot Grill on Saturday, April 6th for an open house between 1—4pm. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Mary Frances Frey Cole

GOODING—A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the New Life Community Church located at 800 West Main St., Wendell, Idaho. A dinner reception will follow in the church hall.

