Donald Sprenger
PAUL—Funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9 at the Hope Community Church, 25 N Fourth St in Paul. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.
Monica May Gillette Rowe
BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., in Declo. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Wednesday.
Vern William King
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1224 W. State Road 32, in Oakley, Utah, where friends and family may call from noon until 1:45 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Gordon Kaye Lee
KIMBERLY—A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Whites Mortuary by the Park, 136 4th Ave East, Twin Falls
Dennis Lee Schoolcraft
SHOSHONE—A celebration of life will be held at the Golden Years Senior Center in Shoshone, Idaho on April 13 from 12:30 to 4:30 Come have lunch and share your memories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.