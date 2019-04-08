{{featured_button_text}}

Donald Sprenger

PAUL—Funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9 at the Hope Community Church, 25 N Fourth St in Paul. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.

Monica May Gillette Rowe

BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., in Declo. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Wednesday.

Vern William King

RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1224 W. State Road 32, in Oakley, Utah, where friends and family may call from noon until 1:45 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Gordon Kaye Lee

KIMBERLY—A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Whites Mortuary by the Park, 136 4th Ave East, Twin Falls

Dennis Lee Schoolcraft

SHOSHONE—A celebration of life will be held at the Golden Years Senior Center in Shoshone, Idaho on April 13 from 12:30 to 4:30 Come have lunch and share your memories.

Tags

Load comments