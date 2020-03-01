Service notices
David Guilherme Brasil

TWIN FALLS - There will be a rosary on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, with a viewing to follow. A burial mass will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edwards the Confessor Catholic Church in Twin Falls.

David Tannehill

BURLEY - A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at the View Cemetery in Burley. Condolences may be shared with the family at morrisonpayne.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Patricia Avis Okelberry

BURLEY - Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Unity 2nd Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Walter Graham officiating. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

Gail Clark

BUHL - A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair Street, Buhl, Idaho. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Fair St, Buhl with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am.

Glenna May Ruffing

BUHL - Rosary services will be recited Monday, March 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church in Buhl. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 3, at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church at 1631 Poplar in Buhl, Idaho. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Richard Victor Bengoechea

BOISE - The funeral service will be on March 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with a reception following. It will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home located at 1200 North Cloverdale Road, Boise, Idaho 83713. The burial will be held at the Idaho State Veteran’s State Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. at 10100 North Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, Idaho 83714.

Lois Snow

TWIN FALLS - A viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301 on Thursday, March 5 from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Rosenau’s on Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m.

Ted Shriver

BUHL - Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Methodist Church, 908 Maple Street, Buhl.

Clyde Annis

RUPERT - A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 8 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S Hwy in Rupert from 2 until 4 p.m.

