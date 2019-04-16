Dennis Mark Bergener
OAKLEY – The funeral will be held today at noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Oakley Stake Center, located at 355 North Center St., with Bishop Wayne Lind officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be held at the church prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Following the service, the interment will be held at the Marion Cemetery with military honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Mary Crabtree
JEROME—A Celebration of Mary’ Life will be held today at 2 p.m., at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N Lincoln Ave, Jerome.
Judith Mraz
BUHL—Funeral Mass will be celebrated today at 11 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Church, 1701 Poplar St, Buhl. Graveside service will conclude at West End Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Connie Martin
GOODING—Graveside services at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Firth Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley.
Carolyn Crawford Koch
UTAH—Memorial services to be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at New Promise Lutheran Church 244 South Valley View Dr. St. George, UT 84770. Please share your memories and photos at https://www.serenitystg.com/obituaries/Carolyn-Koch-3/
Shirley Leoni
PAUL—A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Pete Schmidt
JEROME—Funeral services at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel, corner of 3rd and Fillmore. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral chapel.
Edward “Eddie” Heil
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 131 Grandview Dr., Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
