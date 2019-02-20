Rickie (Rick) Allen Perkins, Sr.
TWIN FALLS- Celebration of life service will be held today at 4:00 p.m. at the Faith Assembly of God located at 178 Filer Ave West.
Claude Mitchell
JEROME—A viewing will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, with Military Honors. Burial will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Phyllis Tyree
BUHL—Funeral services today at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls.
Jeffery Davis
JEROME—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 N Tiger Dr, Jerome. Services are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Guy Meuleman
HAZELTON—Memorial services at 11 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Lovel Blacker
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Pella 1st Ward, 160 W. 400 S., of Burley. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Carol Badger
PAUL—There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street, Rupert, Idaho. Funeral will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Paul Stake Center 424 West Ellis, Paul, Idaho. Viewing at 9 a.m. and funeral at 10 a.m.
Don Green
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Don Patterson
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave, Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Carol Bloss
BUHL—Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the First Presbyterian church in Twin Falls.
