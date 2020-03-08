Service Notices
Eleanor Durfee

RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 also at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Larry Roberts

FILER—A celebration of life potluck will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. Food may be dropped off between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. the day of the celebration. Parking is available in the lot beside and behind the venue. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Farris Clark

BUHL—A viewing will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl with a viewing one hour prior to service.

Marva Peterson

MURTAUGH—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Murtaugh Ward, located at 23709 U.S. Hwy 30, in Murtaugh, where friends and family may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Willadine “Willie” Alice Messner

BOISE—formerly of Twin Falls, graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls.

