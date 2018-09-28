Margaret Perkins
TWIN FALLS — A memorial celebration of Margaret’s bountiful life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 29, at the Twin Falls First Presbyterian Church, followed by a luncheon.
Joseph ‘Joe’ Estrada
TWIN FALLS — A gathering/potluck will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 29 at Joe’s sister, Connie’s house. Please bring your own chairs.
Virginia Underwood-Stacey
WENDELL — Celebration of life is from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, September 29 at the Underwood-Stacey residence in Wendell.
Gary Lee Roop
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 29 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, with Pastor Dale Metzger officiating. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Keith Nelson
BURLEY — Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., in Declo.
Donna Larson
RUPERT — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 29 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Acequia First Ward. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Paul Stubbs
POCATELLO — Graveside services 11 a.m. Saturday, September 29 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello. Arrangements are under the direction of Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel.
Joseph Walker
TWIN FALLS — A graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 29 at the American Falls Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
C Devon Mills
EMMETT — A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 29 at Caldwell Elks Lodge. Services provided by Cloverdale Funeral Home, Boise.
Violet Dick
KUNA — Memorial open house from 12 until 4 p.m. Sunday, September 30 at Crimson Point Clubhouse, 2155 W. Crenshaw St., Kuna, Idaho.
Tawnya Butler
BUHL — A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 1 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Clear Lakes Ward, 1001 Fair St., Buhl. A viewing will be one hour before the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Brenda Buckley
JACKSON — A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, October 1 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Rupert Stake Center, 324 E. 18th St. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church, preceding the service.
Deloris Robinson
GOODING — Funeral service 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 2 at the Gooding United Methodist Church. A viewing will be held at 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
Monsoradt Orozco
MURTAUGH — Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 2 at St. Edward The Confessor Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. East, Twin Falls. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. at the Murtaugh High School gymnasium, Boyd Street and 4500 in Murtaugh, followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, Idaho. A prayer vigil and Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Monday evening, October 1 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.