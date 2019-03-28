David Cameron
RUPERT—Funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Rupert West Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 26 South 100 West in Rupert. Friends may call Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and from 10 to 10:45 a.m., Friday at the church prior to the funeral.
Twylla Hunt
BURLEY—A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, with the funeral service following at 6:30 p.m. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Naomi Short
RUPERT—Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Ebenezer Congregational Church in Paul, Idaho. A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m., at Hansen Mortuary.
Glen Schenk
RUPERT—A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Heyburn. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. www.hansen-mortuary.com.
Robert Thomas
HAGERMAN—Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Hagerman Christian Center, 2750 S 900 E. Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Charlene Patterson
PAUL—Memorial services at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Paul Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 West Ellis in Paul. Family will greet friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the services. Arrangement are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Marcine Anderson
SHOSHONE—Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Old McFall Hotel in Shoshone. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Barbara Durfee
GOODING—Funeral service on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding. A viewing and visitation will take place on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Services are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Michael May
GOODING—A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on March 30, 2019 in Gooding, Idaho at the First Christian Church, 334 4th Ave. West, Gooding, ID.
Fanny Bryngelson
RUPERT—A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Internment will be held at a future date.
