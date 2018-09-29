Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Violet Dick

KUNA — Memorial open house from 12-4 p.m. Sunday, September 30 at Crimson Point Clubhouse, 2155 W. Crenshaw St., Kuna, Idaho.

Tawnya Butler

BUHL — A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 1 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Clear Lakes Ward, 1001 Fair St., Buhl. A viewing will be one hour before the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.

Brenda Buckley

JACKSON — A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, October 1 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Rupert Stake Center, 324 E. 18th St. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church, preceding the service.

Deloris Robinson

GOODING — Funeral service 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 2 at the Gooding United Methodist Church. A viewing will be held at 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Kimberli Huber

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 3 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 217 Tiger Drive, Jerome. Services are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

