Joel McNish
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Joel's life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 15 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Kathy Sherman
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 15 at the Bowladrome, 220 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls with a memorial bowling tournament fundraiser following. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Jeff Perotto
TWIN FALLS — A life celebration will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, September 15 at The Church, 1708 Heyburn Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Zeora (Mike) Rasmussen
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 16 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.
Christina Ellston
HAGERMAN — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 16 at the Hagerman Christian Center, 2750 S. 900 E. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at the church.
Darlene Boyle
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 17 at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Robert Despain
HEYBURN — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 18 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., in Heyburn. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, where military rites will be accorded by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service at the church.
Marvin Pierce Jr
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Marvin's life will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with sharing of memories from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, September 21 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. A private family interment will take at a later date. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.