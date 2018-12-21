Joseph Gisler
RUPERT—A memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 22 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St. Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group
Leo Basterrechea
GOODING—Funeral at 12 noon on Saturday, December 22 at the Gooding Basque Center, 285 Euskadi Lane in Gooding with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.
Bonnie Newman
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd avenue North, Twin Falls. Parking is available at Magic Valley High School. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.