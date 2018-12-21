Try 1 month for 99¢

Joseph Gisler

RUPERT—A memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 22 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St. Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group

Leo Basterrechea

GOODING—Funeral at 12 noon on Saturday, December 22 at the Gooding Basque Center, 285 Euskadi Lane in Gooding with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

Bonnie Newman

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd avenue North, Twin Falls. Parking is available at Magic Valley High School. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

