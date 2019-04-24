{{featured_button_text}}

Ruth Andrew

RUPERT—Funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25 at Apostolic House of Prayer, 94 E Baseline Road, Rupert. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St in Burley and at the church one hour prior to the service Thursday.

Julia Keith

TWIN FALLS—An open house will be held for the family to greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome.

John Bardsley

JEROME—Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

George Swarner

TWIN FALLS—Funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave E., Twin Falls; visitation Wednesday, April 24 at 5 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 6:30 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.

Carmen Rodriguez

MINIDOKA—Memorial service at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.

James Schlund

TWIN FALLS—Funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Jerome Idaho Stake meeting house, 26 N tiger Drive . A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at Rosenau Funeral Home. A viewing will also be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.

Raymond Blessin

TWIN FALLS—Funeral at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church 2055 Filer Ave E in Twin Falls with a viewing one hour prior at the church starting at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Larry Stone

BUHL—A Celebration of Life, Open House Potluck, will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available at Magic Valley High School. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Jeanne Gibson

TWIN FALLS—Services at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at Webb funeral Home in Preston, Idaho

Earl Rasmussen

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Hankins meeting house, 723 Hankins Road, Twin Falls. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the church.

Terry Teeter

MALTA—Funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Malta Ward, located at 280 N. 1st St., in Malta. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Juan Goitiandia

HAILEY—A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday April 26, at the Wood River Chapel, 403 N. Main Street, Hailey, Idaho. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Calvary Bible Church, North of Hailey, 102 Coyote Bluff, Hailey Idaho.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments