Betty Allred
BURLEY: Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Edna Harper
TWIN FALLS - Celebration of life will be held today at 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Patsy “Pat” Benson
WENDELL - Graveside service today at 11 a.m. at the Wendell Cemetery. Service is under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding.
Barbara Kreft
TWIN FALLS - A funeral service will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral home today at 10 a.m.
Derald Green
BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with military rites performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, and one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday.
Elizabeth Archibald
OAKLEY - Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Oakley, Idaho. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service; Bishop Ryan Hawker officiating. Services will conclude with burial in the Oakley Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home of Burley.
Robert Fairbrother
JEROME - A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Jerome Bible Baptist Church, 132 2nd Ave E, Jerome, ID 83338.
Ellen Johnson
TWIN FALLS - Family and friends are invited to the visitation at 5 p.m. Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E in Twin Falls, Idaho followed by a rosary service at 7 p.m. A mass celebration will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave E in Twin Falls.
Larry Douglas Hughes
TWIN FALLS - A memorial of Larry’s life will be held at White’s Mortuary in Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. 136 4th Ave E, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Tom Neal Ambrose
CAMAS WASHINGTON - A Memorial Service will be held at Straub’s Funeral Home in Camas, Washington on Saturday January 19th, 2019 at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at Feast 316, in Camas, at 2:30 p.m.
Rhonda Rae (Graham) Culver Kevan
FILER - There will be a Celebration of Life today at The Valley Christian Church located at 1708 Heyburn Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID, from 3 to 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Robert Ben Bradshaw
WENDELL - Services will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Ketchum, Idaho on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Visit www.woodriverchapel.com to leave a message of condolence.
