Donald Brown

BURLEY — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Eddie Svoboda

JEROME — A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 17 at the Jerome Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary of Jerome.

Beverly Parsons

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Lance Loveland officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.

Patsey Cheney

REXBURG — A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 20 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – West Main Ward, located at 700 Park St., in Rexburg. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson of Burley, Idaho.

Donna Braun

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life honoring her will be held on October 21 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls from 1 until 4 p.m.

