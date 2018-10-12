Bill Brooks
JEROME — Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 13 at the Jerome United Methodist Church, 211 S Buchanan St. Arrangements are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.
Marion Vance
HOMEDALE — Funeral service at noon Saturday, October 13 at Homedale Middle School, 3437 Johnstone Road.
Ronald Estep
COEUR D’ALENE — Formerly of Twin Falls, funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 13 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2293 W. Hanley Ave. The public viewing will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday, October 12, at the Yates Funeral Home at 744 N. 4th Street.
Earl Meier
BUHL — A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 13 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buhl. Services are under the direction of Farmers Funeral Chapel.
Freddie Griggs
FILER — Celebration of life at 12 noon, Saturday, October 13 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 841 W. Midway, Filer. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Tom Boyer
BOISE — Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 13 at Treasure Valley Coffee, 11875 W. President Dr., Boise under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home.
Marjorie Bradshaw
TWIN FALLS — Graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 13 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
Yvonne Westlake
JEROME — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Monday, October 15 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome.
Donald Brown
BURLEY — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.