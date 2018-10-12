Try 1 month for 99¢

Bill Brooks

JEROME — Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 13 at the Jerome United Methodist Church, 211 S Buchanan St. Arrangements are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.

Marion Vance

HOMEDALE — Funeral service at noon Saturday, October 13 at Homedale Middle School, 3437 Johnstone Road.

Ronald Estep

COEUR D’ALENE — Formerly of Twin Falls, funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 13 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2293 W. Hanley Ave. The public viewing will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday, October 12, at the Yates Funeral Home at 744 N. 4th Street.

Earl Meier

BUHL — A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 13 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buhl. Services are under the direction of Farmers Funeral Chapel.

Freddie Griggs

FILER — Celebration of life at 12 noon, Saturday, October 13 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 841 W. Midway, Filer. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.

Tom Boyer

BOISE — Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 13 at Treasure Valley Coffee, 11875 W. President Dr., Boise under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home.

Marjorie Bradshaw

TWIN FALLS — Graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 13 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

Yvonne Westlake

JEROME — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Monday, October 15 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome.

Donald Brown

BURLEY — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

