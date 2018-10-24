Max Moffitt
TWIN FALLS — Celebration of Max’s 101 year old birthday will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 25 at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Ronald Anderson
PAUL — Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 25 at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Mark Merrill
PAUL — A graveside service is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, October 26 at the Paul Cemetery located at 550 W. 100 N., Paul. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Guadalupe Bill
FILER — A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 26 at Rosenau’s Funeral home, located at 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls Idaho.Services under the direction of Rosenau’s funeral home.
Alma M. Hammond
RUPERT — A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 26 at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.
James Joseph Zelenka
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, October 26 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 17th Ward Chapel, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd., Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel..
Raymond Louis Barsness
TWIN FALLS — A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 26 at the Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Steven John Dalton
BURLEY — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 27 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Noel Brent Bowcut
BURLEY — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Unity Church, located at 275 S. 250 E., Burley, with Bishop Ron Rice officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.
Katherine Anne Wheeler Koch
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Kay’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 27 at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Irene DalSoglio
TWIN FALLS — A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 27 at Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Clyde ‘Gene’ Schlaick
BUHL — A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 29 at the Filer Mennonite Church, 109 5th St., Filer at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Pauline O. Hofstetter
RUPERT — Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 30 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.