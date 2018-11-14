Try 1 month for 99¢

Jessie Winter

BURLEY — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 16 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Burley West Stake Center. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Paul Bowen

FILER — A memorial service for Paul will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 16 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Brian Drue Verhoeven

WENDELL — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 17 at the New Life Community Church in Wendell. Services are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Services.

June Jeanette Larsen

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Jeanette’s life will be held as a graveside service at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 17 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

Jean Margaret ‘Peggy’ Horner

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 17 at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

Bonita Halls

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 17 at the River Christian Church, 4002 N. 3300 E., Twin Falls. Cremation is under the care and direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Latha Wood

BUHL — Services at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 17 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl. A gathering will follow at the Buhl Senior Center to celebrate her life.

Gustave ‘Gus’ Roerich

TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 17 at Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory.

Jennifer Patterson White

JEROME — A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 17 at the Jerome High School Auditorium, 104 South Tiger Drive, Jerome. Services are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Helen Louise Parris

JEROME — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 17 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary in Jerome.

Marine Bernice Adams

JEROME — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. November 17 at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel, 629 East Third, Jerome. Services are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Marion Frances Fenn

TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 17 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Services are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

