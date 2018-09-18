Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Robert John Klauser

PAUL — A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 19 at the Paul Cemetery Chapel in Paul, Idaho.

Forrest Walter Stokesberry

TWIN FALLS — Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on September 20 at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road. Refreshments and memories will be shared following the service.

Roy Couch

FILER — Funeral service at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 20 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 19 at the funeral home.

Robert T Williams

RUPERT — A life celebration will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, September 21 at The Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 South 200 West, Rupert, Idaho.

Dixie Etcheverry

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 21 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens.

Valentin Ituarte

RUPERT — Graveside services with urn placement will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, September 21 at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the directions of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory in Rupert.

Marvin Pierce Jr

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Marvin’s life will be held from 5 until 9 p.m. with sharing of memories from 6 until 7 p.m. Friday, September 21 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. A private family interment will take at a later date. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Jim Prunty

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 21 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road.

Terry Gibbons

JEROME — A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 21 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave. Jerome. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 22 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 26 North Tiger Drive, Jerome, with viewing one hour prior to service. A graveside service will conclude at the Jerome Cemetery.

Michael Dean Nelson

BURLEY — A celebration of life memorial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 22 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. A reception will follow.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Richard Shotwell

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 22 at the Filer Baptist Church.

Harlean Heiner

BURLEY — Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 22 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Park Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 21 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church.

Edith Aslett

BOISE — A celebration of Edith’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 22 at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. East, Twin Falls. Repass following at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. in Twin Falls for family and friends. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

Margie Holmes

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Margie’s life will be held as a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 22 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls with Chaplain Paul Jordan officiating. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Dorothy Carotta

RUPERT — A service of Christian burial will be held for Dorothy Lorane Carotta, longtime resident of Rupert, at 11 a.m Monday, September 24 at the Rupert Cemetery. It is open to anyone wanting to attend. A light lunch will be provided at the Trinity Lutheran Church immediately following the service.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Funeral services
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments