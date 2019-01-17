Try 1 month for 99¢

Arlan “Frank” Martin

ELKO, Nev.—A funeral service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel 164 East Main Street Wendell. Burial will follow at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Betty Allred

BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 18, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Edna Harper

TWIN FALLS—Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Friday, January 18, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Patsy “Pat” Benson

WENDELL—Graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, January 18, 2019 at the Wendell Cemetery. Service is under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding.

Barbara Kreft

TWIN FALLS—A funeral service will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral home on Friday January 18th at 10 am. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

Derald Green

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with military rites performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, and one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday.

Elizabeth Archibald

OAKLEY—Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Oakley, Idaho. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service Bishop Ryan Hawker officiating. Services will conclude with burial in the Oakley Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home of Burley.

Robert Fairbrother

JEROME—A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Jerome Bible Baptist Church, 132 2nd Ave E, Jerome, ID 83338. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Robert’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Ellen Johnson

TWIN FALLS—Family and friends are invited to the visitation today at 5 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E in Twin Falls, Idaho followed by a rosary service at 7 p.m. A mass celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 18, 2019 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave E in Twin Falls.

