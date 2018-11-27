Try 3 months for $3

Lindon Samuel Jones

RUPERT - A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 28 at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 6th and I Streets in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory in Rupert.

Judith Joan Reece

JEROME - A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome ID.

Hunter James Brown

BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Albion Ward, 889 S. Main St., in Albion. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Gladys Grace Massio

RUPERT - Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

William Gayle “Duke” Stimpson

TWIN FALLS - Services for Duke will be held at the Hankins Road LDS Church at 723 Hankins Road in Twin Falls, Thursday November 29, 2018 at 11am.Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

George Stutzman

TWIN FALLS - A Memorial Service will take place Thursday November 29, at 11:00 A.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls.

Nancy Jean Lee

TWIN FALLS - There will be a celebration of Nancy’s life to be shared with friends and family on Saturday, December 1st at the Catering Place, 827 Main Avenue West in Twin Falls from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Gerald “Jerry” Dale Hawkins

RUPERT - Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Rupert Elks Lodge with Military rites by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Funeral services
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments